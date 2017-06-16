Summer food program serves free meals to kids
The Summer Food Service Program provides breakfast and lunch to qualifying kids under the age of 18 at no charge throughout the summer. Adults can also take part in the summer food service program. It costs just three dollars per meal.
KUSA 4:16 PM. MDT June 16, 2017
