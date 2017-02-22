Superior grassfire could be human-caused

(Photo: Boulder County Sheriff's Office)

BOULDER COUNTY - Investigators believe human causes may be responsible for a grass fire that scorched a small patch of land just 200 yards from McCaslin Boulevard in Superior early Wednesday morning.

The fire started at around 2:30 a.m. not far from McCaslin and Highway 128, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

The blaze grew from 200 feet by 150 feet to two acres, but was quickly extinguished.

No people or animals were injured, and no structures were damaged.

Firefighters did not enact any evacuation.

What exactly caused the fire is undetermined. The sheriff’s office says weather and malfunctioning utilities are not believed to have been involved.

No specific human causes have been identified, but the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says this is under investigation.

