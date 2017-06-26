Supreme Court declines to hear arguments in mine spill suit

Cement Creek, which was flooded with millions of gallons of mining wastewater, meets with the Animas River on August 11, 2015 in Silverton, Colorado. (Photo by Theo Stroomer/Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court won't hear arguments on New Mexico's lawsuit against Colorado over a 2015 mine waste spill that polluted rivers in both states and Utah.



The nation's high court made the announcement Monday, but justices did allow the lawsuit to move forward.



Colorado Attorney General Coffman says New Mexico should not have sued Colorado in the U.S. Supreme Court because the Environmental Protection Agency caused the disaster



However, James Hallinan, a spokesman for New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas, says the Supreme Court's ruling only limited the venue in which Colorado can be sued for the harm done to New Mexico.



New Mexico sued Colorado in June 2016, saying Colorado should be held responsible for the contamination as well as decades of toxic drainage from other mines.

