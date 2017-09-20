Suspect arrested following Wednesday morning standoff

DENVER - A man was arrested early Wednesday morning following a standoff near Colfax and Yates.

Denver Police issued a "shelter in place" for residents in the area as they tried to contact the suspect.

At 4:46 a.m., police tweeted that the man they were looking for had been arrested.

#Alert: A wanted man was arrested following lengthy barricade situation in 1400 block of Yates St. Road closure & perimeter are being lifted pic.twitter.com/3xWWlCXQv2 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 20, 2017

No word yet on why the suspect was wanted by police.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

