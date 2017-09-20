KUSA
Close

Suspect arrested following Wednesday morning standoff

Richard Cote, KUSA 5:23 AM. MDT September 20, 2017

DENVER - A man was arrested early Wednesday morning following a standoff near Colfax and Yates.

Denver Police issued a "shelter in place" for residents in the area as they tried to contact the suspect.

At 4:46 a.m., police tweeted that the man they were looking for had been arrested.

No word yet on why the suspect was wanted by police.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories