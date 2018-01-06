Suspect arrested in fatal shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - Authorities have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a man in the parking lot outside a Colorado Springs Kmart store.

El Paso County sheriff's deputies arrested 23-year-old Michael Parkhurst II without incident Friday night in an unincorporated area south of Colorado Springs.

He's accused of killing Cory William Forbush of Manitou Springs on Dec. 27.

An arrest affidavit shows Forbush was shot after turning into the Kmart parking lot in a vehicle with his brother. A second vehicle pulled up next to them and Forbush allegedly got out of his vehicle with a gun before he was shot by someone in the other car.

