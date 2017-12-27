Suspect in chase arrested after spending night in cold

KUSA - A man wanted for making threats against himself and others, leading Mesa County deputies on a pursuit and later taking off running through the desert was arrested early Wednesday morning after spending the night out in the elements.

The suspect, identified as Trenton Miller, 38, was arrested near the Gunnison River, according to a news release from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they received a report that Miller was headed to the Delta-Montrose area in a black Ford F-150 and armed with a gun at around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says Miller was spotted on Highway 50 and that deputies pursued him when he failed to pull over.

While stop sticks did halt Miller’s truck, they didn’t prevent him from getting out of the vehicle and running into the desert – prompting multiple agencies to comb the area and alert nearby residents to be on the lookout.

Miller was ultimately discovered at around 10 a.m., and faces charges for vehicular eluding, among others.

He was already wanted on an unrelated warrant out of Grand Junction.

