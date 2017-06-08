Suspects accused of slamming stolen car into gun store ID'd

Cortez Dennis, left, and Travell Young, right, were arrested early Wednesday morning. (Photo: Courtesy Lakewood PD)

LAKEWOOD - Police have identified the two men who they say could be involved in an attempted burglary at a Lakewood gun store early Wednesday morning.

Cortez Dennis, 23, and Travell Young, 19, were arrested when police spotted one of them pulling on the front doors of Green Mountain Guns at 3355 S. Yarrow St. They had arrived in the parking lot in a stolen vehicle, according to Lakewood Police.

This was shortly after another a burglary was reported at The Gun Store at 1595 Carr St.

RELATED: Sedan slams into Lakewood gun shop

A stolen vehicle had crashed into the glass doors, but was stopped by an interior gate – meaning the suspects couldn’t get inside and nothing was taken.

This prompted Lakewood Police to check other gun stores – which is what led them to Green Mountain Guns, and the two suspects.

The incident remains under investigation. Police haven’t said if Dennis and Young could be tied to other recent burglaries at metro area firearms retailers.



© 2017 KUSA-TV