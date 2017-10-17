Early morning scene at Quebec and C-470. (Photo: KUSA)

Just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to an alarm at a Castle Pines liquor store.

According to Deputy Chad Teller with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, when deputies arrived, the two male suspects fled in a car heading Northbound on Interstate 25.

The suspects then drove west on Colorado State Highway 470 and hit a deputy's vehicle at Yosemite Street. There were no injuries as a result of the crash, according to Deputy Teller.

Two suspects were taken into custody following the crash.

The police are looking into the possibility that the suspects are wanted in other burglaries.

This story will be updated as soon as more information is available.

