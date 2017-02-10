Suspects steal car from Walmart parking lot; victim jumps on hood to try to stop them

Courtesy: Aurora Police (Photo: Whitehead, Darren)

AURORA, CO. - Aurora Police are looking for two suspects who stole a Walmart employee's car on January 25.

Police say the victim was restocking shelves at the Walmart located at E. Exposition Ave. and S. Blackhawk St.

The victim was opening boxes with her keys and placed her keys in her work cart, which also contained a laptop. She noticed the two suspects walk close to her cart as they passed her.

The victim feared the suspects might have swiped her laptop, but instead she noticed her keys were missing.

The victim ran out of the store and saw her car pulling away. The woman jumped on the hood of car in an attempt to stop the suspects.

As the suspects drove away, they almost hit two other vehicles, so the victim jumped off of the hood.

The suspects then used the victim's credit card at the Target located at 4305 E. Virginia Ave.

The vehicle was later recovered at 10766 E. Virginia Ave.

