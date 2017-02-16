Suspicious death investigation in Adams County

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

ADAMS COUNTY - Police are labeling the death of person found inside of an Adams County home early Thursday morning as suspicious.

An initial call came in about the incident at around 1:30 a.m. after someone in the area reported hearing gunshots, according to Commerce City Police.

When officers arrived, they spotted a body inside a home in the 9900 block of East 113th Avenue. Police would not say how the person died or if any suspects have been identified.

The coroner will identify the cause of death.

Commerce City Police say there is no reason for the public to be concerned about safety in wake of the incident, but would not elaborate on why.

