Suspicious duffel bag found in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY - The Adams County Bomb Squad has been called to assess a suspicious package found in an intersection Monday morning.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office confirms the package in question is a duffel bag found near 70th Avenue and Broadway just before 6 a.m.
Broadway was closed at US 36 for the investigation, but has since reopened.
The bomb squad later learned it was just a duffel bag full of clothes and a laptop. The scene was clear.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
