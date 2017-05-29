KUSA
Suspicious duffel bag found in Adams County

Allison Sylte , KUSA 10:15 AM. MDT May 29, 2017

ADAMS COUNTY - The Adams County Bomb Squad has been called to assess a suspicious package found in an intersection Monday morning.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office confirms the package in question is a duffel bag found near 70th Avenue and Broadway just before 6 a.m.

Broadway was closed at US 36 for the investigation, but has since reopened. 

The bomb squad later learned it was just a duffel bag full of clothes and a laptop. The scene was clear. 

 

