Suspicious duffel bag found in Adams County

(Photo: Nico Goda, KUSA)

ADAMS COUNTY - The Adams County Bomb Squad has been called to assess a suspicious package found in an intersection Monday morning.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office confirms the package in question is a duffel bag found near 70th Avenue and Broadway just before 6 a.m.

Broadway was closed at US 36 for the investigation, but has since reopened.

The bomb squad later learned it was just a duffel bag full of clothes and a laptop. The scene was clear.

© 2017 KUSA-TV