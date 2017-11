Traffic backups at I-70 and Colorado due to police activity. 11/3/17. (Photo: CDOT camera)

DENVER - Denver Police say Interstate 70 is closed at Colorado as officers investigate a "possible suspicious vehicle."

The tweet from police said officers were investigating the vehicle in the Stapleton neighborhood.

Stapleton Drive was closed at Dahlia for the investigation.

I-70 eastbound is closed at Colorado.





ALERT: EB I-70 closed at Colorado & Stapleton Dr. closed at Dahlia, officers investigating a possible suspicious vehicle in area. #Denver pic.twitter.com/8u403HjsgJ — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 3, 2017

