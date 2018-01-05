SUV crashes into apartment after driver and passenger shot

(Photo: KUSA Photojournalist, Nico Goda)

WESTMINSTER - Just after midnight Friday, Westminster Police responded to the 9200 block of Federal Boulevard for a crash.

When officers arrived, they found an SUV that had crashed into an apartment on the lower level of the building, according to Westminster Police spokesperson Cheri Spottke.

Both the driver and the passenger of the SUV had been shot. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Spottke said in a press release.

Spottke said police are looking for a suspect vehicle described as a dark colored SUV. There is no further information about the suspect vehicle.

Police do not believe there is any danger to the public, according to Investigator Spottke.

Nobody inside of the apartment was injured.

