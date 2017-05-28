SUV stolen from liquor store with owner's dogs inside

(Photo: Vic's Liquors Fine Wines and Beers)

KUSA - An SUV stolen from a liquor store on Sunday evening was full of dogs, the owner told 9NEWS.

According to Denver Police, the Chevy Tahoe was stolen around 5 p.m. from Vic's Liquors Fine Wines and Beers on 35th and Quebec while owner Paul Villella left his car running to grab something from the store.

(Photo: Vic's Liquors Fine Wines and Beers)

The license plate on the dark blue 2007 Tahoe is VDV 232. The thief is described as a white male wearing a Cleveland Cavaliers hat who pulled up in a white U-Haul pickup truck.

Villella told 9NEWS there were three dogs inside the Tahoe including Vic, who is a mascot for the store. Villella's offering a $5,000 reward for the return of the dogs.

According to Villella, the suspect already used his credit card and charged more than $1,000, so he canceled his cards.

The store's Facebook page says the Alaskan Malamute is the largest in the state.

© 2017 KUSA-TV