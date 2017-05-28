SUV stolen from liquor store with owner's dogs inside

KUSA - An SUV stolen from a liquor store on Sunday evening was full of dogs, the owner told 9NEWS.
According to Denver Police, the Chevy Tahoe was stolen around 5 p.m. from Vic's Liquors Fine Wines and Beers on 35th and Quebec while owner Paul Villella left his car running to grab something from the store.
The license plate on the dark blue 2007 Tahoe is VDV 232. The thief is described as a white male wearing a Cleveland Cavaliers hat who pulled up in a white U-Haul pickup truck.
Villella told 9NEWS there were three dogs inside the Tahoe including Vic, who is a mascot for the store. Villella's offering a $5,000 reward for the return of the dogs.
According to Villella, the suspect already used his credit card and charged more than $1,000, so he canceled his cards.
The store's Facebook page says the Alaskan Malamute is the largest in the state.
