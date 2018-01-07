SUV veers off I-270, crashing into 2-year-old's bedroom

(Photo: Dan Grossman, KUSA)

KUSA - Colorado State Patrol says a seizure is likely what caused a man to drive his Lincoln Navigator off the side of I-270 and into a home on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. and left children's clothes scattered across 7220 Lafayette Street.

"It feels like it didn't happen," said Pablo Munoz, who was inside at the time. "I'm kind of glad I can't [process it]."

Munoz lives 30 feet from the interstate. His home sits between a section that isn't protected by a guardrail.

Car veers off 270 and into a home near Lafayette and 72nd in Adams County.

"Yeah, so [the driver] came through the highway, through the fence, [and] hit my cousin's car. Once he hit it he got it on top of his car, and then my cousin's car flipped down and he just kept going."

Munoz says he was inside the section of his home that was torn to pieces by the crash with his 2-year-old daughter.

"As soon as I turned around the whole side of my house taken," Munoz said. "My first instinct- I just grabbed my daughter, ran out of the house. Saw the guy- he was twitching in the vehicle and my first instinct was to just get as far away as possible."

CSP says the medical examiner on scene determined a seizure was likely the cause of the crash, which sent the driver to the hospital.

Adams County says the home will be condemned, meaning Munoz will need to look for another place to live.

