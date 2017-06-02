Swastikas painted on Aurora home and mailbox

The first swastika was on Sandra Wolf's garage door. (Photo: Courtesy Jeffrey Wolf)

AURORA - Getting a knock on the door from police before dawn is never good news.

When Sandra Wolf answered her door in Aurora on Friday morning, her first thought was something happened to someone in her family.

"She (the officer) said to me right away: 'There's nothing wrong with anyone in your family, but if you could step out,'" said Wolf. "So, when I did, there was a swastika painted on our garage door. About half of our garage door."

There was a second swastika on her mailbox.

The second swastika was on Sandra Wolf's mailbox. (Photo: Courtesy Jeffrey Wolf)

Both were reported to police by a neighbor. Her home is in Aurora near Buckley Road and Mexico Avenue.

"I burst out into tears immediately," said Wolf. "My husband and I took a trip last year, around this time, to Poland and Israel, on a trip called 'A March of the Living,' and we visited many concentration camps. So, it really hit home even more so."

She said police and the Anti-Defamation League suspect their home was targeted.

"(The ADL said) If they see it on highways or old abandoned buildings, usually it's a political statement, but whereas we were the only ones that they could see in this area, with the swastika on their home, they felt we were a target," said Wolf. "I think the important thing is to talk about what happened because silence does us no good."

They painted over both swastikas immediately, while Wolf wore a Star of David necklace with special meaning.

"The Star of David that I am wearing today was given to me by my father-in-law who lost his father and mother and four siblings in the Holocaust," said Wolf. "We don't know how. We just know they perished. I often wear a Star of David, but today it's significant to wear this."

© 2017 KUSA-TV