KUSA
SWAT team helping Lakewood PD at motel

Allison Sylte , KUSA 10:59 AM. MDT June 02, 2017

LAKEWOOD - The West Metro SWAT team has been called in to help Lakewood Police with a situation that started Friday morning at a Lakewood motel.

There is a heavy police presence at the Denver West Inn at 7150 West Colfax Avenue.

Additional details about the nature of the call were not released.

This is a developing story. Check back to 9NEWS and 9NEWS.com for more information as it becomes available.

