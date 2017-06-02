SWAT team helping Lakewood PD at motel

LAKEWOOD - The West Metro SWAT team has been called in to help Lakewood Police with a situation that started Friday morning at a Lakewood motel.
There is a heavy police presence at the Denver West Inn at 7150 West Colfax Avenue.
Additional details about the nature of the call were not released.
This is a developing story. Check back to 9NEWS and 9NEWS.com for more information as it becomes available.
