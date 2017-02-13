In light of Oroville, engineers taking another look at Colorado dams

The Oroville Dam spillway releases 100,000 cubic feet of water per second down the main spillway in Oroville, California on February 13, 2017. Almost 200,000 people were under evacuation orders in northern California Monday after a threat of catastrophic failure at the United States' tallest dam. Officials said the threat had subsided for the moment as water levels at the Oroville Dam, 75 miles (120 kilometers) north of San Francisco, have eased. But people were still being told to stay out of the area. / AFP / Josh Edelson (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: JOSH EDELSON)

KUSA - Engineers in Colorado are paying close attention to concerns over the dam in Oroville, California.

On Monday, they said they don't have similar concerns about any dams in Colorado, but the state is ordering another look at past inspections of several hundred dams as a precaution.



Four hundred dams in Colorado get inspections every year. The Dam Safety Office will look specifically at what those assessments said about spillways in light of Oroville and an above average snowfall.

Bill McCormick, Chief of Colorado Dam Safety, says he's confident the dams are safe, but he knows from recent experience what can happen when they're inundated with too much water.

While the emergency in Oroville is focused on one specific dam, there are echoes from the flooding in Colorado in 2013.

"It was an extreme event filled their reservoir quickly," McCormick said. "The water had no where else to go but over the spillways. The same thing happened to us in 2013."

Spillways on some northern Colorado dams were overwhelmed. McCormick says they still functioned, but it wasn't enough to stop flooding downstream and damage to 25 dams that have since been repaired.



McCormick is asking his staff to look at last year's assessments of around 400 dams, including some in the Denver metro area, with specific attention to any issues with spillways. These dams are designated high-hazard because they're close to populated areas.

A new grant is also affording the chance to look at the dams with the most potential for problems downstream and how to protect as many people possible.

"Some kind of early warning system. It could be structural like a levy, small levy system in critical areas," McCormick said about what potential mitigation efforts could look like. "It might help same of the county and community planners to put parks in low-lying areas instead of development."

Many Colorado flood victims had little or no warning because as many as 18 inches of rain fell in just a few days.

In California, there was a spike in the water levels over the last several weeks, giving officials more time to notice the flood potential and evacuate residents.

Since January, they got hit with around 38 inches of rain and melting snow.

