Target is taking on ‘Christmas creep,' just in time for Thanksgiving

At the beginning of 1974's "It's the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown," the Peanuts gang moseys into a department store to buy decorated eggs. Much to their dismay, the kids discover the store is hawking Christmas gifts ... in April.

"Good grief," Charlie Brown says under a banner that reads: "ONLY 246 DAYS UNTIL XMAS."

More than 40 years later, "Christmas creep" is alive and well. (And no, Christmas creep is not a scary clown — but good guess!) Many retailers, looking to get a jump on sales, introduce Christmas-themed merchandise long before the official start of the holiday season.

But that could change. Revolution is in the air. Target is taking a stand.

The retail giant, in response to feedback from customers, will ease up on Christmas signs and displays at the front entrances of their stores until after Thanksgiving, a Target spokeswoman said Tuesday. In the past, Target jumped into the Yuletide spirit right after Halloween.

"They want us to pause, and be really intentional and recognize Thanksgiving," Rick Gomez, the retailer's chief marketing officer, told the Associated Press about the store's customers. "What they don't want us to do is go right into Christmas. So, we are going to respect that."

The backlash has been brewing for decades.

