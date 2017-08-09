Andrea Swift visibly upset during court on Wednesday
During a testimony where at one point she burst into tears, Andrea Swift said former DJ David Mueller was the first person her daughter had ever accused of assault during her entire career, which spanned countless meet-and-greets and radio interviews.
KUSA 4:14 PM. MDT August 09, 2017
