During closing arguments, DJ's attorney alleges Taylor Swift's story isn't true

Sketches from the Alfred A. Arraj Courthouse in downtown Denver by Jeff Kandyba. Aug, 14, 2017. (Photo: Jeff Kandyba)

KUSA - The case involving pop star Taylor Swift and former Denver DJ David Mueller has been one about motivations.

What motive would Taylor Swift have to falsely accuse someone of groping her? That’s been the question her attorneys have asked repeatedly during the trial, which began last Tuesday at the Alfred A. Arraj Courthouse in downtown Denver.

During closing arguments Monday morning, it’s one that Mueller’s attorney Gabriel McFarland admits he can’t answer.

But, he posed a separate question: what motive would Mueller have to so adamantly state that he was falsely accused, and bring the case to court?

“Why would he throw away his 20-year career in radio working with one of his best friends? There’s no answer to that question,” McFarland said.

After closing arguments, the jury of six women and two men will take the case and determine if Andrea Swift, Taylor’s mother, and Frank Bell, a member of her management team, improperly pressured KYGO to fire their then-morning show host.

Mueller is asking for what remained of his two year, $150,000 a year contract at the radio station, in addition to $20,000 in lost endorsements.

In her countersuit for assault and battery, Swift is asking for $1.

During McFarland’s closing arguments, Swift was seen dabbing tears from her eyes and was seen being comforted by her mother.

She audibly sighed multiple times, and at one point, mouthed “wow” as McFarland alleged that she had made up her allegation.

Swift claims Mueller groped her in the “bare ass” during a June 2, 2013 meet-and-greet at the Pepsi Center. The former DJ says that wasn’t the case; he says he was unfairly targeted by Swift’s team.

The pop star is no longer named in the lawsuit due to insufficient evidence, but the jury will hear the case against her mother, Andrea Swift, and Frank Bell, a member of her management team who called KYGO to report what happened.

Both teams claim the proof that supports their respective story is in a photo of the meet-and-greet, since leaked to TMZ.

McFarland showed the photo to the jury during his closing arguments. He says the fact that Swift’s skirt doesn’t appeared to be disturbed is proof that what she said happened - didn’t actually happen.

“I submit to you there is no way in this picture that Mr. Mueller’s hand is under Ms. Swift’s skirt and on her bottom,” he said.

He also claimed that since Swift is still smiling in the photo, there was no way she felt like she was being inappropriately touched.

McFarland also claimed that two of Swift’s witnesses, including the photographer who took the photo and her bodyguard, Greg Dent, lied on the stand about what actually happened.

He points to the fact that Dent didn’t intervene as proof that he never actually saw an assault occur.

“There’s certainly no way that a professionally trained bodyguard who is solely trained to protect Ms. Swift’s body wouldn’t jump into the way,” McFarland said.

Another piece of evidence McFarland says supports Mueller’s side of the story is the fact that when his ex-girlfriend Shannon Melcher told KYGO she had been groped by someone who was also an employee there in a similar manner, they weren’t fired, only spoken to.

Taylor Swift and her management team are far more powerful, he said, and were aware that Mueller was likely under contract, McFarland claims. Both Andrea Swift and Bell testified that they wanted Mueller fired.

As for Swift’s team’s contention that Mueller’s real beef is with KYGO, McFarland says that isn’t the case. KYGO had every right to fire the DJ under the morality clause of his contract, the attorney said.

That means that it was Andrea Swift and Bell who were responsible for what happened, McFarland said. He alleges they didn’t do their due diligence before they presented the allegations to Mueller’s employer.

The judge already ruled that Swift had every right to report what she believed happened to her management team, and there’s no evidence she was making anything up.

Swift’s attorney Doug Baldridge is slated to present his closing arguments after the morning break. Once those end and the two teams have the chance to present a 10-minute rebuttal, the jury will get the case.

A verdict is possible as early as Monday afternoon.

