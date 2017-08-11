Judge weighs whether to drop Taylor Swift from civil case

(Photo: Jeff Kandyba)

KUSA - A federal judge is weighing whether or not Taylor Swift should still be named in a case where a former DJ alleges she falsely accused him of groping her, preventing him from finding another radio job and causing him to lose out on a $150,000 a year job.

Swift’s legal team offered an impassioned argument for why former KYGO morning show host David Mueller’s beef was with the radio station, not the pop star and her management.

After Mueller, the plaintiff in the case, rested his case just before the lunch break on Friday, Swift’s lawyer Doug Baldridge argued that Swift should never have been named in the suit, which was filed in civil court two years after the June 2, 2013 incident occurred.

Baldridge argued that Swift had no motive to falsely accuse Mueller of inappropriate conduct and was unaware of his contract with KYGO. She also never spoke to the radio station, though a member of her management team did ask them to take appropriate action.

“That’s all we have on Ms. Swift,” Baldridge said. “A man grabbed her rear-end, she told her mom, she performed a concert.”

Mueller’s legal team argued that he had no motive to inappropriately touch Swift’s rear-end, arguing that he wouldn’t want to throw away the “dream job” he had at KYGO.

Swift’s mother, Andrea, and Frank Bell, a member of her management team who handles radio promotions, are also named in the civil suit.

Mueller claims that when Swift falsely accused him of grabbing her rear-end, he was fired from his job and hasn’t been able to find radio work since.

Swift countered for assault and battery, and says the incident with Mueller has changed the way she interacts with fans. She is asking for $1.

While a damages expert was going to testify that Mueller deserved $3 million, his team has since thrown out that witness and instead been arguing that he is entitled to the last two years on his $150,000 a year contract, as well as potentially future wages from jobs he was not able to get due to the bad reputation that came with the allegations.

During his testimony, Mueller said he was asking for whatever the jury sees fit.

Swift’s defense team opted not to call any witnesses, meaning that following instructions and closing statements on Monday morning, the case will be in the jury’s hands.

Judge William J. Martinez said Friday afternoon that he will determine whether to throw out all or part of the case that day.

He had initially said he would make a decision during a 10-minute recess, but ultimately determined he would need more time.

As Swift’s lawyers argued the pop star should not be named in the suit, Mueller sat with his head in his hands, never turning to look at the podium.

Swift, by contrast, had her eyes fixed on the attorneys as they made their respective cases. More than a dozen members of the public were also in the courthouse.

Another point of contention was the fact that Mueller named Andrea Swift and Bell in the lawsuit rather than 13Management LLC, the company they technically work for.

This was something that the judge didn’t dispute.

There was also discussion about Mueller’s testimony that if Swift felt something inappropriate had happened to her, she was more than entitled to report it -- which is actually what she did, informing her mom while she was in her dressing room before the show.

Swift’s management team testified they didn’t report the incident to police because they didn’t want it to go public.

The testimony happened inside of the Alfred A. Arraj Federal Courthouse in downtown Denver, a place that has attracted scores of members of the media from around the world since jury selection began on Monday.

