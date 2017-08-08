Swift's lawyer calls out DJ's inconsistencies during opening statements

DENVER - Taylor Swift’s lawyer said the former Denver DJ who is suing the superstar changed his story as to what happened during that 2013 meet and greet seven times.

David Mueller, a former radio DJ for KYGO, is suing Swift for damages after he was fired two days after he met Swift before her show at the Pepsi Center on June 2, 2013.

She said during that meeting, the DJ put his hand up her skirt and grabbed her butt.

Swift is countersuing Mueller for assault and battery and is seeking $1, her lawyer says.

The first story, Swift’s lawyer said, was that Mueller never touched the songstress, who was 23 at the time. The next story was that if he did touch Swift, it was an accident or incidental (which is what Mueller’s former bosses said the DJ told them when they were deposed).

The third story, which surfaced when Mueller filed his original lawsuit, was that it was his boss that touched Swift, known in the radio business as Eddie Haskell.

His other two stories were that he couldn’t have reached under Swift’s skirt because he was making a fist and that his open hand was jostling with Swift.

He also went on a Detroit-based radio show, Mojo in the Morning, and said his arms crossed with Swift, but he never touched her.

During Mueller’s lawyer’s opening statement on Tuesday, he said his client touched her rib and nothing else.

Mueller’s lawyer argued that his client – who was 51 at the time -- had no motivation to inappropriately touch Swift. He had his dream job and a beautiful girlfriend (Shannon Melcher) whom he loved. Melcher was there at the time of the meet and greet and was the other person posing in that photo with Swift and Mueller.

