SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 28: Taylor Swift performs during her '1989' World Tour at ANZ Stadium on November 28, 2015 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images) (Photo: Mark Metcalfe, 2015 Getty Images)

KUSA - More than four years after a former Colorado radio DJ was alleged to have groped superstar Taylor Swift during a meet and greet, the legal battle will take center stage in a Denver court.

Swift is expected to testify before a federal judge after David “Jackson” Mueller sued the 10-time Grammy winner, claiming a false accusation that he grabbed her butt cost him his job.

Here's what you need to know before next month's trial.

What started the Bad Blood:

On June 2, 2013, Swift was in Denver headlining her Red tour at the Pepsi Center -- one of her 66 shows in North America.

The songstress alleges during a photo op with Mueller and his girlfriend -- both employees of 98.5KYGO at the time -- Mueller reached his hand up Swift's skirt and "grabbed [her] bare ass." Mueller says he was later verbally abused and thrown from the venue by her security after the alleged incident.

He was fired from the station two days later.

Why the law is involved

Mueller claims the false accusation caused him to lose his $150,000 per year job at KYGO, and two years after his firing, he filed a lawsuit against Swift.

In his original suit, Mueller says Swift's slander was why he was sacked. A month later, Swift filed a countersuit against Mueller on claims of assault and battery. She claims a photo taken of the trio (obtained by TMZ) is proof the butt grab happened.

In the nearly two years since Mueller filed suit, Swift was deposed, where she said the alleged incident immediately caused her to become "shocked and withdrawn."

What's happened recently

During a pre-trial conference between Swift and Mueller's lawyers, Mueller was sanctioned for destroying multiple electronic devices containing key evidence in the case.

Swift's motion to allow expert testimony from Lorraine Bayard de Volo -- an assistant professor at University of Colorado - Boulder that Mueller "had the profile of a person likely to sexually assault women” was denied. Bayard de Volo will be allowed testify that Swift behaved in a manner “consistent with the conduct identified in professional literature and studies of someone who has been sexually assaulted.”

What's next

William J. Martinez will preside over the jury trial in Denver, which is expected to start on Aug. 7.

Swift has said that money won from the lawsuit will be donated to charities “dedicated to protecting women from similar acts of sexual assault and personal disregard.”

© 2017 KUSA-TV