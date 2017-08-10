Why people say they don't care about the Taylor Swift trial (but click on stories about it anyway)

KUSA - “Who cares?”
“Why 9NEWS is this news?! This is tabloid trash.”
“This is huge?! As North Korea is aiming nuclear warheads at us?!”
“I don’t care.”
This is just a small sampling of comments on what has been the top traffic driver on 9NEWS.com this week.
The overwhelming sentiment on social media is that people overwhelmingly don’t care about what’s supposed to be a nine-day trial inside of a Denver courthouse involving pop star Taylor Swift and former KYGO DJ David Mueller. She claims he groped her during a meet-and-greet before a June 2, 2013 show at the Pepsi Center. He says he didn't and he lost his job over it. Now he's suing her, and she's suing him back.
Do you like hearing celebrity gossip? I'll be talking to #9News about the neuroscience behind why most people do.— Max Wachtel (@mwachtel) August 10, 2017
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs