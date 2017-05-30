Teacher injured in fatal Firestone explosion to be released from hospital

(Photo: Mountain Range High School)

KUSA - The teacher who survived the explosion and fire in Firestone that killed her husband and brother is expected to be released from the hospital on Wednesday.

A relative told 9NEWS on Tuesday night they've been getting a house ready for her.

Erin Martinez was injured in the April blaze. She's a science teacher at Mountain Range High School in Westminster.

Martinez has taught science classes at the high school since 2007, but has been with the Adams 12 Five Star School District since 2004.

The April 17 blast at 6312 Twilight Ave. in Firestone killed brothers-in-law Mark Martinez and Joey Irwin III, both 42.

Anadarko Petroleum Corp. will permanently shut down all three of its active wells in the neighborhood.

The blast is believed to have been caused by gas leaking from a line connected to one of the wells.

The wells have been inspected and deemed safe, but will be shut down anyway as the company recognizes "the special circumstances and sensitivity around this particular equipment," Craig Walters, Anadako's vice president for the Rocky Mountain region told homeowners last week.

