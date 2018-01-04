Teen arrested after making 'significant' threats against Englewood High

KUSA - A teenager was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly making "significant" threats against Englewood High back in mid-December, police say.

The 15-year-old turned himself into Englewood Police around noon. He is a student at Englewood High, police there say.

He's facing charges of interference with staff, faculty, or students at educational institutions and menacing - both misdemeanors, Englewood PD said in a news release.

The threats were discovered before any students or staff were in any immediate danger, police say.

The investigation remains open, police say.

© 2018 KUSA-TV