Teen dies after falling off cliff in Garfield County

GARFIELD COUNTY - A 17-year-old boy died Sunday afternoon after falling off of a cliff near Meadow and Cow Lakes.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office says they first started searching for the victim at around 1 p.m. The search centered around the Flat Tops north of New Castle.

The boy’s girlfriend told investigators he was with her on the edge of the cliff just before he fell.

He has not been identified by name, but the sheriff’s office says he is from Rifle.

Search and rescue members reached his body at around 5:30 p.m. Recovery efforts are underway.

