Teen rescued after falling down 100-foot mine shaft in Roxborough area

Authorities say the teenager is alive, conscious and breathing! West Metro fire says he is being flown by Air Life to a local hospital. (Photo: Douglas County Sheriff)

A teen fell about 100 feet down a mine shaft in the Roxborough area of Denver late Saturday night and was flown by Air Life to a local hospital.

West Metro Fire says on Twitter they were able to pull the teen out of the shaft with the help of Douglas County Search and Rescue.

Firefighters reported the accident a little after 8:30 p.m. As of 9:15, crews had reached the teenager and were pulling him out. The teen is reportedly conscious and breathing.

An Air Life helicopter is on the ground ready to transport the teenager if need be, West Metro says.

A spokesperson for the fire department tells 9NEWS there are different types of mine shafts in the area; ones that go straight down and ones that are at an angle. At this time, the spokesperson couldn't say which mine shaft the teen fell down.

This is a developing story. Stay with 9NEWS for updates.

© 2017 KUSA-TV