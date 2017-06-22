Teen hikers rescued after spending night in wilderness

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY - It took eight hours for rescuers to help two teens who went hiking at Fall River Reservoir Wednesday and found themselves in a sticky situation return to their car.
The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office says the two hikers, who are 19 and 17 years old, called 911 just before 9 p.m. They say they had gotten off trail and were stuck, meaning they were unable to move up or down.
Multiple agencies – including people trained in water rescue – helped get the hikers back out over the lake.
The two teens were ultimately brought back to their car at around 6 a.m.
