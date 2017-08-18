Teen hops railing at Denver Zoo to take photo of a rhino

A picture of the area where the teenager hopped the glass. PSA: Don't hop the glass. It's a crime and you could be charged AND banned from the zoo for life. (Photo: Denver Zoo)

DENVER - A teenager hopped some railing at the Denver Zoo Friday afternoon to get better photos of a rhinoceros in a closed off indoor area, zoo officials said.

At no time was the 17-year-old boy actually in the same enclosure as the rhino, instead able to look at them from a walkway reserved for staff only.

After taking a picture, zoo staff said, the teen hopped back over the 3-and-a-half foot glass railing meant to keep patrons out of the official area.

The teen ignored the railing but was still caught by Denver Police. Technically, the zoo said, the teen trespassed and will be charged.

He and his party were also banned for life from the park, according to the zoo's public relation manager Sean Andersen-Vie.

Anderson-Vie added that the safety of guests, animals and staff is the zoo's top priority. Trespassing into an exhibit area, even if that person isn't actually with the animals, is a punishable offense per city code.

