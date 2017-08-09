Teen killed while climbing First Flatiron

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Ex-DJ suing Taylor Swift had been fired from radio…Aug. 9, 2017, 1:12 p.m.
-
Colorado Classic: Colorado Springs set upAug. 9, 2017, 7:43 a.m.
-
Manitou Incline to close for 4 months beginning in…Aug. 9, 2017, 10:57 a.m.