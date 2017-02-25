Teen reported missing found safe

Generic police lights. (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - UPDATE at 5:23 p.m.: The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office says Judahia Ruth Pugh has been located. They say she had stayed the night at a friend's house and is safe.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a missing a 12-year-old girl.

Judahia Ruth Pugh was last seen at 3 p.m. on Feb. 24, leaving Prairie Middle School at 12600 E Jewell Ave. She never made it home, and the circumstances behind why she didn’t are unknown.

Pugh is described as black with brown eyes and black hair, stands at about 5 feet 2 inches and weighs about 130 pounds.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt, Converse-style Vans shoes, a charcoal-colored coat with a turquoise ring and a scarf.

