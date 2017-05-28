Teen rock carving suspect charged with misdemeanor

(Photo: Courtesy Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

KUSA - Thanks to numerous tips from the public, Jefferson County deputies identified the people seen vandalizing a cliff in Deer Creek Canyon.

The two people were caught on a trail cam apparently carving a name onto a cliff near the Plymouth Creek Trail. The sheriff’s office says the pictures were taken just before 2 p.m. on May 21.

The sheriff's office says they know who the teen girl in the photo is, and charged her with a misdemeanor of defacing public property.

Since the graffiti was discovered, a park ranger helped to buff it out of the cliff wall.

© 2017 KUSA-TV