Teen suicides sting Northern Colorado communities

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - There are some questions about suicide that Windsor pastor John Mehl won’t answer.
Questions like: Why does this happen? Why here?
Why did they do it?
After a year marred by three teen suicides, Northern Colorado communities are searching for a path toward healing and prevention.
Seventeen-year-old AJ Black, a Berthoud High School student, died by suicide at his Johnstown home in April. Fifteen-year-old Joshua Francis died by suicide at Berthoud High School in November. And earlier this month, authorities found 17-year-old Jack Headley, a Windsor High School student, dead by suspected suicide at a park north of the school.
Read more at the Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2hzAvaA
Copyright 2016 Fort Collins Coloradoan
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs