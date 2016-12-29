Teen suicides sting Northern Colorado communities

U.S. Marine members stand over the casket of Jack Headley during the Windsor High School student's funeral at Timberline Church on Dec. 20. (Photo: Austin Humphreys/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - There are some questions about suicide that Windsor pastor John Mehl won’t answer.

Questions like: Why does this happen? Why here?

Why did they do it?

After a year marred by three teen suicides, Northern Colorado communities are searching for a path toward healing and prevention.

Seventeen-year-old AJ Black, a Berthoud High School student, died by suicide at his Johnstown home in April. Fifteen-year-old Joshua Francis died by suicide at Berthoud High School in November. And earlier this month, authorities found 17-year-old Jack Headley, a Windsor High School student, dead by suspected suicide at a park north of the school.

