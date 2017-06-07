KUSA
Close

Teen with autism missing in Aurora

Amanda Kesting, KUSA 6:21 PM. MDT June 07, 2017

AURORA - Aurora Police are asking for public's help finding a teenager who has gone missing.

Eishawn Bass, 14, is autistic. He was last seen on Wednesday in the area of 456 S. Ironton St. in Aurora.

He is 5'8" and about 110 pounds. When he went missing he was wearing a grey jumpsuit.

Aurora Police are asking anyone who sees Eishawn to call them immediately. 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories