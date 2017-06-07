Teen with autism missing in Aurora

AURORA - Aurora Police are asking for public's help finding a teenager who has gone missing.

Eishawn Bass, 14, is autistic. He was last seen on Wednesday in the area of 456 S. Ironton St. in Aurora.

He is 5'8" and about 110 pounds. When he went missing he was wearing a grey jumpsuit.

Aurora Police are asking anyone who sees Eishawn to call them immediately.

