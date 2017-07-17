Teen with special needs reported missing from Douglas County

(Photo: Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

KUSA - Local authorities are asking you keep an eye out for a missing teen with special needs from Douglas County.

Devan Romero, 16, was last seen around noon on Monday in the Roxborough area, near Marmot Ridge Circle.

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office says Devan functions at the level of an 8 or 9-year-old. Devan took the family car, which was was later found in Jefferson County, but he's still missing.

Devan is described as a white/Hispanic male who has brown hair and brown eyes. He's 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information on Devan's whereabouts are urged to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 303-660-7500 or 911

