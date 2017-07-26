Teenage girl killed in crash with suspected drunk driver

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY - A teenage girl has died after a crash with a suspected drunk driver in Arapahoe County.

The Colorado State Patrol says 24-year-old Christopher Tetley of Aurora was speeding eastbound on E Orchard Rd just before midnight Tuesday when his Hyundai ran into the left side of an Audi that was making a left turn from S Genoa St onto Orchard.

State Patrol believes Tetley may have run a red light, but that is still under investigation.

16-year-old Phoebe Lester of La Veta, who was riding in the back seat of the Audi, died later at a hospital. The 16-year old driver of the Audi, the 16-year-old front seat passenger, and Tetley were all hospitalized with serious injuries.

Troopers suspect Tetley was under the influence of alcohol.

State Patrol is asking any witnesses of the crash to call CSP dispatch at 303-239-4501 and reference case number 1C-17-2332.

© 2017 KUSA-TV