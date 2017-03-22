Teens fall while climbing at Red Rocks

Red Rocks Amphitheatre. (Photo: Matt McClain / Getty Images)

Two teenagers were injured when they fell while rock climbing at Red Rocks Wednesday night.

West Metro Fire said they got a call about the fallen climbers just before 8 p.m.

Four teenagers were climbing near Red Rock amphitheater in an area where climbing is not allowed. Two of them fell.

One fell all the way to the ground and is now in the hospital.

The other was being rescued by West Metro Firefighters who were planning to rapel down to where the teen landed. That teenager is only expected to have minor injuries.

The other two climbers were able to get down safely.

