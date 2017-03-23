NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

KUSA - A 10-year-old boy reported missing Thursday morning after he left for his bus stop and wasn't seen since has been found safe, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies didn't say where the boy was found. Earlier, they said he never made it to his bus stop or school.

He had been headed to a bus stop in the area of Anvil Drive and Breaking Dawn.

No additional information was released.

