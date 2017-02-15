Testing at crossing causing A Line delays

Some businesses in Denver's Elyria-Swansea neighborhood are complaining about A-Line noise. (Photo: Moore, Jeremy)

KUSA - Testing at the Chambers Crossing will causing some A Line delays early Wednesday morning.

RTD says the train between Denver International Airport and Union Station will operate at a 30 minute frequency starting at 3:15 a.m. and lasting until further notice.

A bus shuttle will provide service between the Peoria Station and DIA.

Riders could potentially expect delays.



