Texas man missing in Longs Peak area

(Photo: Courtesy RMNP)

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK - Park rangers are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 60-year-old Texas made who attempted to summit Longs Peak Friday morning and hasn’t been seen since.

Steve Elliott was planning on ascending the mountain via the Clark’s Arrow/Loft Route and returning on the Keyhole Route.

The park says conditions were stormy on Friday morning, and there was ice reported on many of the routes.

Search and rescue crews are looking for Elliott in the Chasm Lake area, Clark’s Arrow/Loft Route and Glacier Gorge, but say the weather is quickly deteriorating, hindering their efforts.

Helicopters have also conducted an overhead search on the Keyhole Route, the most popular way to get up the 14,259-foot peak.

Anyone who may have been in the Longs Peak area on Friday is asked to call the park dispatch center at 970-586-1204.

© 2017 KUSA-TV