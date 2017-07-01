Thanks for the memories Adele

(Photo: KUSA)

9NEWS anchor Adele Arakawa completed her final broadcast at 10 p.m. on June 30th.

Adele started her time at 9NEWS in December 1993. She spent nearly 24 years covering Colorado stories with co-anchors like Ed Sardella, Jim Benemann, Bob Kendrick, Mark Koebrich and Kyle Clark.

Adele is headed off to retirement but left a few memories behind which you can see in the attached video.

Thanks for everything Adele. You'll be missed.



