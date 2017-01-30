Woman's March on Denver (Photo: Courtesy Wardorichie)

The Denver Public Library wants to be sure mementos from the women's march in Denver are saved. And they need your help to do it.

They are asking people who were at the January 21 march to donate items from that day. Whatever is collected will be preserved as part of the Western History and Genealogy Department's archival collection.

The library says that the event was a historic day for this city and they want to be sure it is properly documented for future generations.

"We are at this point wanting to see what breadth of signage we can come up with. Unique slogans. Slogans that are connected specifically to our space and our geography, and our political situation in Colorado,' explained Abby Hover, the senior archivist at the library.

So far they have collected about 50 items including hats, sashes, and signs.

You can find out more about how to donate, at the library's website or by e-mailing history@denverlibrary.org.

