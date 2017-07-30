The fate of Denver's music festival could be decided Monday night

By nightfall Monday, Denver could learn the fate of whether or not it will play host to a major music festival.

For nearly seven months residents have debated whether the Overland Park Golf Course in South Denver will play host to the event that organizers say could bring as many as 120,000 people over three days, claiming it could rival America’s premier Coachella Festival in California.

Here's the monetary breakdown.

Superfly, the organizing group, will pay $200,000 to rent the golf course for the five weeks following Labor Day.

That time includes set up, the three-day festival, and breakdown. They’ll also pay $90,000 for landscaping work. $25,000 will be paid to fund discounts for displaced golfers who wish to play at other city courses and $2 from every ticket sold will go to Denver's Golf Enterprise Fund, which benefits all golf courses in the city.

“I can see both sides,” said Matt Narona, who was golfing Sunday.

Norona just moved to Denver from San Francisco, home to the Outside Lands Music Festival - the festival Denver has used as a blueprint for the one being considered.

“I've gone [to the Outside Lands Festival] several years and that's kind of my reference point on all this,” Norona said. “The grass is completely torn up, there's trash everywhere. Yeah, the more and more I talk about it the more it's like - is [a golf course] the best venue for this?”

Superfly will also conduct noise monitoring during the concert as noise is naturally a major concern for nearby neighbors who worry the 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. festival will be a disruption.

Some also worry about parking as the area is residential and doesn’t have the land space to fit cars for 30,000 to 40,000 people each day. Superfly says parking will not be available onsite. Instead, there will be designated lots downtown and festival goers will need to rely on public transportation, bikes, or taxis for transportation.

“It probably won't bother me that much,” said Ernie Huffman who has lived next to the Overland Park Golf Course for 59 years. “I imagine that probably makes me the exception.”

Huffman said years of growth in Denver have eroded away his lack of tolerance.

“Yeah I think I'm cool with it as long as they're not tearing things up,” he said.

Monday's meeting will include a one-hour public comment period where opponents and supporters of the music festival will be able to give their final comments.

If the city board votes it through the festival would remain in Denver for five years, but city council could postpone the vote another week.

