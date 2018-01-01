The patrol car that became a memorial for slain deputy Zack Parrish

A patrol car has become a memorial for fallen Douglas County deputy Zack Parrish.

HIGHLANDS RANCH - Sunday evening, something happened in front of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

A grieving community, aching at the loss of young Sheriff's Deputy Zackari Parrish, began showing their support for the department.

An SUV, which is not normally parked out front, became a place for the community.

STORY | Man who killed DougCo deputy, shot six others, fired more than 100 rounds

A parked SUV outside the Sheriff's Office Highlands Ranch substation is now covered in American flags, flowers, and notes of support.

On Monday morning, that memorial continued to grow.

REMEMBERING | What we know about fallen DougCo deputy Zackari Parrish

Signs on the SUV read, "We see you hero," and "God Bless the peacemakers."

Some community members stopped by simply to drop off flowers. Others paused to grieve and remember.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office thanked their neighbors for this emotional outpouring of support.

The memorial at our substation showing community support is amazing! We are so grateful for the support. Thank you everyone! #CopperCanyonOIS pic.twitter.com/w3yeNAqS4x — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) January 1, 2018

To help the family, the sheriff's office requests donations be made to its Fallen Officer Fund.

© 2018 KUSA-TV