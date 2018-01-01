KUSA
Close

The patrol car that became a memorial for slain deputy Zack Parrish

Kelly Jensen, KUSA 12:23 PM. MST January 01, 2018

HIGHLANDS RANCH - Sunday evening, something happened in front of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. 

A grieving community, aching at the loss of young Sheriff's Deputy Zackari Parrish, began showing their support for the department. 

An SUV, which is not normally parked out front, became a place for the community. 

STORY Man who killed DougCo deputy, shot six others, fired more than 100 rounds

A parked SUV outside the Sheriff's Office Highlands Ranch substation is now covered in American flags, flowers, and notes of support. 

On Monday morning, that memorial continued to grow. 

REMEMBERINGWhat we know about fallen DougCo deputy Zackari Parrish

Signs on the SUV read, "We see you hero," and "God Bless the peacemakers."

Some community members stopped by simply to drop off flowers. Others paused to grieve and remember. 

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office thanked their neighbors for this emotional outpouring of support. 

To help the family, the sheriff's office requests donations be made to its Fallen Officer Fund

© 2018 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories