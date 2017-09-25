The people behind the ‘In Memory Of' signs on the highway

(Photo: Courtesy CSP)

KUSA - You often see road signs that say “in memory of” and may wonder: what was their story?

The Colorado State Patrol needed Colorado’s legislature to pass a law to be able to put up signs remembering their fallen troopers.

Twenty seven of them have died on the job since CSP’s inception 80 years ago.

To their families and the law enforcement community, their names on the side of the highway mean service and a commitment to a job that serves all of us.

Not all of the signs are going to be installed where the troopers died, but most of them will.

Sgt. William Purdy, Patrolman Harold Bechtelheimer, Trooper Lyle Wohlers, Trooper Charles Fry, Trooper Cody Donahue and Trooper Jaimie Jursevics already are memorialized with signs, according to Colorado State Patrol.

A sign is slated to go up for Patrolman Richard Cahalan soon.

Click on the icons on the map below to meet the troopers behind the signs:

Can’t see the map? Click here: http://bit.ly/2ht0roU

