The road inside Wash Park is getting some improvements

A view of Washington Park in Denver, Colorado (Photo: Wikipedia)

DENVER - Oh Washington Park. The place where you can always find joggers who are both faster and better dressed than you, people walking immaculately coiffed dogs and folks riding around on bikes more expensive than your car.

Now, the 2.2 mile road inside the park will get some big improvements.

Construction will start on June 19, and it’s expected to last four weeks. Crews plan to improve the lane configuration and pedestrian lane, as well as create better markings on crosswalks and car traffic zones.

They’ll also add new signs throughout the park.

Denver Parks and Recreation says Washington Park’s Loop Road is unique in that it’s the only continuous loop in the Mile High City for cyclists.

You can learn more about the project here: http://bit.ly/2qZ6SPN

