The stock show wants your input on its 100 year plan

DENVER - The National Western Stock Show has some ideas for its 100-year plan, but it wants your input.
You can take a survey online at the National Western Center to get input on the redevelopment of the complex.
Feedback is requested by Jan. 19.
According to the survey:
"The National Western Center (NWC) represents a visionary transformation of the site into a year-round destination and regional asset, enhancing these current Denver landmarks for the next 100 years. The NWC is currently undergoing a Placemaking Study to gather input from key stakeholders about the redevelopment of the new center."
More details on the redevelopment plan are available at https://nationalwesterncenter.com/
