The stock show wants your input on its 100 year plan

The National Western Stock Show Rodeo, ca. 1940-1950. (Photo: History Colorado)

DENVER - The National Western Stock Show has some ideas for its 100-year plan, but it wants your input.

You can take a survey online at the National Western Center to get input on the redevelopment of the complex.

TAKE THE SURVEY HERE.

Feedback is requested by Jan. 19.

According to the survey:

"The National Western Center (NWC) represents a visionary transformation of the site into a year-round destination and regional asset, enhancing these current Denver landmarks for the next 100 years. The NWC is currently undergoing a Placemaking Study to gather input from key stakeholders about the redevelopment of the new center."

More details on the redevelopment plan are available at https://nationalwesterncenter.com/

