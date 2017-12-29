KUSA
The stock show wants your input on its 100 year plan

Kelly Jensen, KUSA 5:34 AM. MST December 29, 2017

DENVER - The National Western Stock Show has some ideas for its 100-year plan, but it wants your input. 

You can take a survey online at the National Western Center to get input on the redevelopment of the complex. 

TAKE THE SURVEY HERE.

Feedback is requested by Jan. 19. 

According to the survey:

"The National Western Center (NWC) represents a visionary transformation of the site into a year-round destination and regional asset, enhancing these current Denver landmarks for the next 100 years. The NWC is currently undergoing a Placemaking Study to gather input from key stakeholders about the redevelopment of the new center."

More details on the redevelopment plan are available at https://nationalwesterncenter.com/

