There were even more dinosaur bones found in Thornton

Crews are digging up more and more of a triceratops at a Thornton construction site. (Photo: Courtesy City of Thornton, City of Thornton)

KUSA - A 66-million-year-old surprise at a Thornton construction site is getting even cooler.

Scientists from the Denver Museum of Nature and Science and a group of trained volunteers have found even more of a triceratops that was uncovered at the construction site for Thornton’s new public safety facility at 132nd Avenue and Quebec Street.

In a news release Thursday, a volunteer said they have found part of the dinosaur’s jaw and a vertebrae.

Crews have already uncovered a skull and part of the skeleton. This was a big find: only around three triceratops fossils have been found on the Front Range.

Usually, fossils in this area aren’t nearly as old.

You can’t visit this fossil site. Only museum personnel, city of Thornton crews and construction workers are allowed in the area. There’s even security to ensure that this epic find is able to get back to the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.

The fossils were first discovered on Friday – and confirmed to be a triceratops on Monday.

“Being part of this excavation means I have an exciting story that I can tell for life,” volunteer and Thornton Fire Public Education Officer Sabrina Iacovetta said in a news release.



